HRCP worried over court ruling in Parween’s murder case

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the acquittal of all five persons accused of the murder of Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) Director Perween Rehman.

Given the gravity of the crime and the substantial evidence on record, including an admissible confession by the principal accused, we believe that justice was not done, says HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani on Monday.

She said the commission is also concerned that the accused, once released, will pose a grave and imminent threat to Rehman’s family and her colleagues at OPP. “We urge the Sindh government to detain the accused under the relevant laws and to provide her family, colleagues and legal team adequate security.”

Rehman’s murder was the product of a system in which the rule of law is easily subverted and human rights defenders must risk their lives to merely do their jobs. Her family has waited over nine years to get justice.

The Sindh government must file an immediate appeal against the court’s judgment, while the state as a whole should reflect on its ability to provide justice to victims of violence. The HRCP also expresses its continuing solidarity with Parween Rehman’s family as they proceed to appeal against the verdict before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

