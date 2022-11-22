KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 21, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
157,462,771 95,026,192 5,141,416,729 2,587,149,786
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,575,627,983 (1,541,987,187) 33,640,795
Local Individuals 9,277,351,949 (9,154,783,749) 122,568,200
Local Corporates 4,620,558,447 (4,776,767,443) (156,208,995)
