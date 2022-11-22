Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (November 21, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.81214 3.81486 3.81857 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.95671 3.87529 3.95671 0.09038
Libor 3 Month 4.66486 4.60614 4.67543 0.16400
Libor 6 Month 5.14271 5.08400 5.15629 0.22938
Libor 1 Year 5.50943 5.45129 5.66643 0.38238
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
