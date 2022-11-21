AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
SHC acquits all men sentenced in Perween Rehman murder case

  • Bench says accused shall be released unless wanted in any other custody case
BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2022 01:21pm
The Sindh High Court (SHC) acquitted on Monday all five men sentenced in the murder case of Perween Rehman and ordered their release, Aaj News reported. Rehman was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town in March 2013.

Last year, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi had awarded life imprisonment to Raheem Swati, Ayaz Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan, Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri, while Imran Swati had been sentenced to seven years jail term.

However, a two-member SHC bench, comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, in their verdict today said that none of the accused had been charged with “actually murdering” Rehman.

During the hearing, the bench said that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt any offences against the accused.

The SHC said that the accused shall be released unless wanted in any other custody case.

Four accused in Parveen Rehman murder case awarded life imprisonment

A case of Rehman's murder was registered at the Pirabad police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rehman held a postgraduate diploma in housing, building, and urban planning from the Institute of Housing Studies in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and had devoted her life to the development of impoverished neighbourhoods.

Ch K A Nye Nov 21, 2022 01:53pm
So it is OK to pay somebody else to commit a murder and then claim that there is no "actual murder"?
Concerned Nov 21, 2022 02:01pm
And that friends, is why this country and it’s people will never see the good light of day, I wonder if people will protest even 1% as much as when they do so over silly cartoons.
