AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.57%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.52%)
FLYNG 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
GGGL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.6%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.8%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
OGDC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.78%)
PRL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
TREET 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 146.59 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (3.51%)
UNITY 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.06%)
WAVES 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
BR100 4,312 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 16,282 Increased By 163.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,769 Increased By 38.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,730 Increased By 29 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks rival edible oils lower; firm exports limit fall

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday in line with rival edible oils, as concerns of COVID-19 lockdown in China weigh on demand expectation, although firm exports data cushioned some of the declines.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.42% to 3,833 ringgit ($837.27) per tonne by midday break, setting for fifth consecutive days of decilnes.

The contract fell as much as 1.51% earlier in the session before paring some of the losses.

The drop in rival oils on the Dalian and Chicago exchanges put pressure on palm oil, but better export data and expectations of rainy season were lending support, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"Unless there is upset in export data and further drops in Dalian, we should be range trading at the moment."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-20 rose 9.6% to 997,216 tonnes, compared to shipments during Oct. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

Other surveyors are due to provide their export data soon.

Palm oil logs 10pc weekly slump on stronger ringgit

Rising COVID-19 infections in China continue to weigh on concerns over demand for edible oil, as Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay home on Monday, with at least one district in Guangzhou being locked down for five days.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.44%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.33%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm tracks rival edible oils lower; firm exports limit fall

Pakistan's current account deficit clocks in at $567mn in October

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

COP27 summit cuts deal to fund climate damages

Oil dips near 2-month lows as supply concerns ease

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

PM hails historic deal

Read more stories