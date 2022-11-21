AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he has no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26.

While talking to a delegation of journalists at his residence, here on Sunday, in Zaman Park, he said that “I know their plans, but I am planning ahead.”

He added that efforts are being made to conduct clean and transparent elections as soon as possible; there is no solution to the country’s problems except for early polls.

Dar meets Alvi ahead of COAS’ appointment

The PTI chief said that messages have been sent to me through President Arif Alvi, adding that talks will take place only after the date given for early elections. The whole world is aware of corruption stories of the present rulers. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I will go to court over the watch issue, he maintained.

