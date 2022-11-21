JI vows to resolve issues of working women in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that working women need much more than seminars and statements, and vowed that the JI mayor, if elected, will address the issues of four million working women in the megacity.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a ‘working women convention’ held by the National Labour Federation at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Sunday.

A large number of women working in factories and offices participated in the convention. JI leaders Osama Razi, NLF Karachi President Khalid Khan, Naseem Rana and others also addressed the convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem said that with four million working women in Karachi already contribute significantly in the country’s economy. He added that the working women were facing immense problems, including low wages and transportation issues.

He highlighted the lack of political will among the regime to mitigate the problem of these women. He raised the point that holding seminars and just propagating a narrative don’t work as these women need solid measures by the government.

Naeemur Rehman reiterated that the JI mayor, if elected in Karachi, will address the issues of the working women. He also vowed to work for a dedicated transportation system for the working women in the megacity.

He said that unfortunately the ruling parties that talk loudly about women rights, themselves, have been usurping the rights of working women.

He further said that the ‘Karachi Rights Movement’ was launched for the rights of the city and citizens and urged the women to become its part. He said that the movement by the JI will ensure to secure the rights of citizens, including an elected local government in the city.

The JI leader said that his party launched a Bano Qabil program for the youth in the city. In the first phase, an entry test was conducted for male and in the second phase another entry test will be held on December 4, for the women.

Under the program, he continued, women will be equipped with the Information Technology skills, he said, adding that after the training, home-based job opportunities will also be arranged for the successful female candidates.

He further said that more than 17 million women in the country constitute a significant part of the workforce. He also highlighted the lack of educational opportunities for women in the public sector and vowed to make arrangements for education to facilitate each and every woman and child.

JI leader Osama Razi asked the working women to feel free to visit the Idara Noor-e-Haq for submission of their recommendations in order to bring some ease in their life.

He shed light on various issues of the working women, including workplace environment and registration of home based workers. He also stressed the need for registration and security of interests and rights of those women, working as domestic servants.

