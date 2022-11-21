AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
IK’s ‘long march’ call merely a slogan: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed Imran Khan’s long march call towards Pindi as mere a empty slogan.

He said that Imran is now heading towards the political dead end and he (Imran) is now asking for face saving excuses. But, he has been getting no response on his apologies.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that Imran Niazi is the only leader whom his own Punjab chief minister also considers a liar. ‘Till today, Pervez Elahi has not said that the names given by Imran Khan for the FIR are correct,’ he added.

The provincial minister further said that earlier the world knew Imran as a cricketer, now Imran has become infamous as a watch thief all over the world. The people are giving examples of his watch theft. He said that as the Prime Minister, Imran brought disrepute for Pakistan.

Sharjeel said that Imran is threatening in speeches and in interviews, but behind the scenes he (Imran) and his party leaders sending messages of apology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Sharjeel Inam Memon PTI long march Sindh Information

