‘Pakistan’s first energy booster fruit juice’ launched

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:56am
PESHAWAR: Iftekhar Ahmed & Company (IAC), one of Pakistan’s leading exporters of fresh fruits and value-added products, has announced launching of ‘country’s first instant energy booster juice’ prepared from pure pulp of apple, beetroot and carrot to make human immune strong by providing rich nutrition along with the elimination of toxins from the body.

“The energy drink has been introduced under the brand of `Fruit Nation’ with title ‘ABC Juice’ to promote health and nutrition by providing premium quality juices, nectar, fruit drinks and food products,” says Waheed Ahmed, Director Iftekhar Ahmad & Company (IAC).

Talking a group of reporters here on Sunday, Waheed Ahmad who is also patron in chief of Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Importers and Exporters Association (PFVA), said that IAC is among the 200 companies in the world that has supply of fresh fruits and vegetables from its own gardens, state of the art processing, facility and food and beverages consumer products.

“IAC has been in the business for 62 years and made an investment of US dollar 10 million to export company’s brands to more than 25 countries, besides manufacturing and exporting mango pulp, apple concentrate and other fruit pulp.”

He said that some specific juices and nectars introduced under the Fruit Nation brand are free from sugar and artificial food colours, while natural food colours have been used in other juices, nectars and fruit drinks.

All juices, nectars and fruit drinks are made from natural sweeteners and locally grown fruit pulp and no preservatives are used to ensure health of the consumers. All the flavours are developed as a result of intensive research on taste and quality in the company’s own state-of-the-art R&D laboratory.

Waheed Ahmed said that in the next four years, Fruit Nation will be among the top five brands in the country and is enthusiastically working to achieve this goal.

He informed that despite the Coivid-19 pandemic and tough economic conditions in the country, Iftekhar Ahmed & Company has invested 10 million dollars in the food and beverages sector fulfilling its deep commitment to the motherland.

An additional 15 million dollars will be invested in the next four years to include Fruit Nation and Lush brand among the top five brands of Pakistan, after which IAC’s new investment in Pakistan’s food and beverage sector will reach 25 million dollars.

