24 mobile phones, 36 vehicles snatched last week in capital

ISLAMABAD: Armed men snatched or stole 24 mobile phones from various parts of the city and auto thieves lifted 36 vehicles during the last week.

According to the data collected by Business Recorder, police have also registered five cases of robbery and nine cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint during the same period.

During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 29 motorbikes and seven cars.

Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: RP-70 of Muhammad Akram, a bike “Applied for” of Muhammad Abdur Rafiq, a bike of Ali Hamza, RIF-3875 of Said Baber, APL-125 of Muqarab Khan, AKD-8642 of Mursaleen, MIK-3654 of Abdulullah, a bike of Khalid Masih, RIK-2239 of Mutafa, BUN-752 of Badil Mashih, BM-910 of Ziad Rafiqu, BG-850 of Asim Shehzad, RIQ-883 of Zohiab Hussain, WH-818 of Muhammad Sher, MNV-2131 of Muhammad Akhtar, AVM-252 of Dandish, BBL-019 of Kaleem Ullah, F-9067 of Yasir Rafiqu, RIL-2323 of Muhamamd Nasir, and PA-818 of Raja Muhammad.

Carjackers also stole bikes bearing registration numbers: AVR-081 of Muhammad Zahir Tariq, a bike of Muhsin Abdur Rauf, BNP-331 from the house of Abdul Wahid, ARQ-339 of Muhammad Shabir, RIM-1452 of Talha Rehaman, MIK-778 of Muhammad Zafer, a bike of Shahzeb, KPK-7520 of Adil Khan, and RIQ-4304 of Suliman Mehmood.

Auto thieves also stole or snatched seven cars bearing registration numbers: RIX-3990 of Javeed Iqbal, IDL-9765 of Shoiab Kareem, RIA-1702 of Amir Hanif, APA-704 of Muazzam Maqsood, RIA-839 of Tahir Nawab, lefta car LEJ-1116 of Asad Muneer, and AAK-886 of Syed Sajjad Abbas.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Sangjani, Industrial Area, and Sabzi Mandi police station.

During the last week, Karachi Company police registered eight cases of car lifting, three cases of mobile phone, and one case of cash snatching.

In the same period, armed persons snatched mobile phones from Hazib Ahmed, Arbaz, and Usman Khan in different areas of Karachi Company. Robbers stole gold ornament from the house of Syed Baber Hussain located in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, two cases of auto theft, three of mobile snatching, and one case of robbery were reported to the Sangjani police station. Robbers stole a laptop, LED, gold ornament and cash from the house of Abid Ameen. Different gangs of robbers snatched a mobile phone and cash from Muhammad Naveed, a mobile and cash from Samar Iqbal, and a mobile phone from Shahzad Khan.

In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police station registered two cases of auto theft, three cases of mobile snatching, and one case of snatching of cash.

Armed persons snatched Rs 475,000 from Muhammad Wiqas at gunpoint. Unidentified robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Jan Noor Khan, a mobile phone from Muazzam Elahi, and Syed Iltja Hussain.

