AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI records 0.62pc increase WoW

Tahir Amin Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 17, recorded an increase of 0.62 percent due to an increase in prices of food items including salt powdered (7.61 percent), tea Lipton (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent) and non-food items firewood (6.23 percent), georgette (1.76 percent) and energy saver (1.32 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.67 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (319.35 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), tea Lipton (59.27 percent), pulse gram (57.39 percent), salt powdered (54.67 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse moong (51.24 percent), bananas (47.28 percent), maash (47.11 percent), washing soap (44.67 percent), masoor (43.39 percent), mustard oil (43.36 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41.13 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (41.42 percent), gur (5.81 percent), sugar (4.27 percent), electricity for q1 (2.67 percent) and LPG (0.38 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.82 points against 216.48points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.96 percent, 0.88 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.65 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include salt powdered (National/Shan) 800 gm packet each (7.61 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (6.23 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent), Georgette (1.76 percent), energy saver (1.32 percent), chilies powder National (1.30 percent), bananas (0.83 percent), powdered milk Nido(0.79 percent), bread plain (0.70 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.65 percent), sugar (0.62 percent), rice basmati broken (0.60 percent), shirting (0.56 percent), cooked beef (0.46 percent), tea prepared (0.44 percent), milk fresh (0.38 percent), curd (0.36 percent), cooked daal(0.18 percent), and mustard oil (0.13 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices includedtomatoes (6.06 percent), masoor (1.56 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.03 percent), maash (0.68 percent), moong (0.62 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, 5 litre tin each (0.38 percent), gur (0.36 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.30 percent), garlic (0.26 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.22 percent), and LPG (0.22 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation SPI prices of food items LPG prices commodities prices Sugar prices vegetables price

Comments

1000 characters

SPI records 0.62pc increase WoW

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories