SPI records 0.62pc increase WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 17, recorded an increase of 0.62 percent due to an increase in prices of food items including salt powdered (7.61 percent), tea Lipton (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent) and non-food items firewood (6.23 percent), georgette (1.76 percent) and energy saver (1.32 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.67 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (319.35 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), tea Lipton (59.27 percent), pulse gram (57.39 percent), salt powdered (54.67 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse moong (51.24 percent), bananas (47.28 percent), maash (47.11 percent), washing soap (44.67 percent), masoor (43.39 percent), mustard oil (43.36 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41.13 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (41.42 percent), gur (5.81 percent), sugar (4.27 percent), electricity for q1 (2.67 percent) and LPG (0.38 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.82 points against 216.48points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.96 percent, 0.88 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.65 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include salt powdered (National/Shan) 800 gm packet each (7.61 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (6.23 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent), Georgette (1.76 percent), energy saver (1.32 percent), chilies powder National (1.30 percent), bananas (0.83 percent), powdered milk Nido(0.79 percent), bread plain (0.70 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.65 percent), sugar (0.62 percent), rice basmati broken (0.60 percent), shirting (0.56 percent), cooked beef (0.46 percent), tea prepared (0.44 percent), milk fresh (0.38 percent), curd (0.36 percent), cooked daal(0.18 percent), and mustard oil (0.13 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices includedtomatoes (6.06 percent), masoor (1.56 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.03 percent), maash (0.68 percent), moong (0.62 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand, 5 litre tin each (0.38 percent), gur (0.36 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.30 percent), garlic (0.26 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.22 percent), and LPG (0.22 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022