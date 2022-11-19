Sugar price: minister for relief to growers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has proposed that relief should be extended to sugarcane growers on sugar price, its production and stocks.

Commerce Minister who belongs to interior Sindh, is aware of issues being faced by farmers especially sugarcane growers in flood affected areas of Sindh. Sugar mills have yet not commenced crushing due to which growers are also facing problems.

Sugar mills have announced that they will not commence crushing until government allows export of their surplus sugar.

Naveed Qamar is of the view that stocks of commodities be verified and hoarding should be avoided.

