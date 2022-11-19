5th Int’l Dental Conference inaugurated at LUMHS

HYDERABAD: 5th International Dental Conference was inaugurated on 18th November 2022 at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

While addressing more than 800 delegates, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that it is an honor and privilege to welcome all the delegates on this auspicious occasion of 5th International LUMHS Dental Conference at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.

This conference aims to bring together the dental experts, research scholars, potential scientists, professors and students from all over the world in sharing the recent trends, techniques and researches in dental science.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan offered special thanks to President Pakistan Medical Commission, and former Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Honorable Prof. Noshad A. Shaikh for having accepted the invitation to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Conference.

He added that presence of other esteemed scholars from all over the country and abroad in this conference reflects their priority of sharing their knowledge and love and affection for Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences in particular.

Vice Chancellor further expressed that an International Conference on Dentistry provides an excellent platform for learning, sharing and networking for dentists, covering all important sessions of dentistry.

The conference shall help to facilitate the creation and dissemination of oral disease knowledge through effective communication, community building, training and multidisciplinary meetings. At this Conference, we are dedicated to the creating and maintaining of a global scientific network dedicated to the promotion of dental health.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan informed that this international conference on dentistry offers a place for the sharing the information of advanced and important research in the arena of Dental and Oral Health. The main purpose of creating conference on Dentistry is constantly creating awareness and increasing the knowledge in the particular field. LUMHS aims to offer clinicians, researchers and dentistry students with awareness of changing platform.

He added that in this age of modern medical and dental sciences, there is a dearth of understanding for a linkage between education and research. This conference facilitates in one of the prime functions of the new emerging technologies that is to gauge what are the challenges in the process benefiting human beings.

It also assists to explain how positively we could transform the mindset of our people, and bring a qualitative change in the society through a significant contribution at the cutting edge of dental research. He appreciated the Faculty of Dentistry for their hard work, devotion and dedication.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Noshad A. Shaikh President Pakistan Medical Commission expressed that it is an honor for him to be called upon as the Chief Guest at the 5th LUMHS International Dental Conference at Liaquat University of Medical and Health sciences Jamshoro.

The University deserves a huge appreciation for organizing and raising the most important health care challenges being faced by our country in recent times, through several conferences, symposiums, workshops, field camps and other pubic interactions.

He added that he theme of International Dental Conference 2022 is “Exploring and Redefining The Future of Dentistry” is timely and appropriate as right from the first human civilization, technology has been man’s best friend.

It has gone through different stages, changing our world and the way we live in it. Technology is present in almost every area of human existence. Medical technology, for instance, has revolutionized the healthcare system around the world. Advances in medical & Dental technology have changed the way the majority of world population access and use healthcare.

Prof. Noshad A. Shaikh informed that with many places around the world, our healthcare system is facing the challenges of an ageing population and escalating medical costs. To meet the challenges, we need structural changes to our healthcare system to make it more sustainable, more affordable, one key direction and something that is especially relevant to the medical profession and dental services is to strengthen primary healthcare with quality and cost effectiveness.

He further expressed that Medical & Dental practitioners around the world are on the front line in the battle against diseases, so the health professionals around the country are urged to be extremely vigilant in two specific areas, in identifying important health issues in primary setup and taking the necessary action to ensure the prevention of diseases by all means as It is the challenging time for us to provide a better health care system to our nation.

He added that the conferences on any domain are not merely the gala where the people meet, but really these are very beneficial in updating the latest knowledge and research done internationally, in turn the practical application of this knowledge in medical field not only help to cure the diseases but also prevent the peoples to suffer from diseases. He expressed his strong conviction that the conference will make a difference in terms of exploring opportunities for conducting path breaking research in dentistry.

Regarding Pakistan Medical Commission, he expressed that as the president, he is trying his level best to resolve the genuine issues of Medical & Dental graduates, a total number of 205,000 candidates throughout the country applied for the Medical & Dental College Admission Test, out of which only ten percent shall be admitted in the relevant Institutes. There is a need to establish more Institutes and enhance the number of seats in already established colleges and Universities, which is under consideration of Pakistan Medical Commission.

