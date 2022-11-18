AC adjourns hearing of reference against ex-Ogra chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the corruption reference against former chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqeer Sadiq and others after Sadiq partially crossed-examined a prosecution witness till November 24.

The Accountability Court- I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case adjourned the case till November 24 after accused Sadiq partially cross-examined the prosecution witness, Amir Tufail, an employee of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The other accused in the case include Mir Kamal Farid Bijarani, Jawad Jameel, Abdul Rasheed, Syed Arsalan Iqbal, Yousuf G Ansari, and Mansoor Muzaffar. Former Ogra chief Sadiq has been accused of misuse of powers to inflict Rs82 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Sadiq is the main accused in the mega Rs82 billion scam along with three co-accused - Muzaffer Ali, member gas, Mir Kamal Farid, member finance, and Jawad Jameel, staff officer to the Ogra chairman.

In the corruption reference, the NAB has alleged that Sadiq gave undue and illegal favours to private companies and individuals causing a loss of Rs82 billion to the national exchequer.

