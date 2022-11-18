AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Technology

PTA chairman addresses event marking silver jubilee of SATRC in Tehran

Published 18 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) has said that the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) is an exemplary platform of sub-regional digital cooperation and mutual assistance. He said this while attending the 25th anniversary of the SATRC held in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PTA congratulated the members and APT leadership for outstanding achievements of the council over the last two and a half decades. The forum has imparted collective knowledge and regulatory experience of nine South Asian countries in a structured and efficient manner for the past 25 years. The Chairman reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to the council affairs and highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration in addressing common challenges of the region.

The annual meeting has been organised by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CRA). Heads of the regulators from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as delegates and industry executives attended the meeting.

Chairman PTA also participated as a panelist in the Regulators Roundtable Session on “Universal and Meaningful Connectivity”, sharing digital profile of Pakistan and future plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure provision of seamless connectivity to the people of Pakistan.

