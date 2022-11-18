Saudi crude exports surge to 29-month high in September

AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
BENGALURU: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose for a fourth straight month in September to the highest in 29 months, data from the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

Crude exports rose about 1.6% to 7.721 million barrels per day (bpd) in September - the highest since April 2020 - from 7.601 million bpd in August.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude production, however, fell to 11.041 million bpd in September from 11.051 million bpd in the previous month.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year’s figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.

