Energy sector: Govt wants to provide poor people chances for upward mobility: minister

ISLAMABAD: “The government’s vision for the energy sector is to energise the whole country as well as create the infrastructure needed to provide the poor chances for upward social mobility.”

This was stated by the keynote speaker, Senator Dr Musadik Masood Malik, while addressing the Thought Leaders Forum (TLF).

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised its third TLF on November 17, 2022, under the title “Pakistan’s Energy Vision: A Harbinger for Economic Development”.

Senator Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division was the keynote speaker.

Dr Malik in his address said that the subsidies have hindered the growth of the energy sector infrastructure. Productivity needs to be increased in both the public and private sectors through innovation and technology infusion.

The major problems of the energy sector include availability, affordability, and fiscal sustainability. Therefore, building pipelines especially from Central Asia to Pakistan like TAPI is necessary. Also, it is important to work on indigenising gas exploration in the country to build capacity and focus on renewable sources of energy.

He further stated that Pakistan is soon aiming to announce its refining policy and is expected to attract an investment of 12 billion US dollars to setup a world-class refinery in the country.

His address was followed by a Q&A session on a wide range of topics including energy security, circular debt, and self-sustainability in the energy market.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI, in his welcome remarks highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion. Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, in his introductory remarks apprised the audience about the significance of TLF.

Towards the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, BOG ISSI, presented the ISSI’s souvenir to the keynote speaker. The event was received well across the board.

