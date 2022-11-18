KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 17, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
242,126,295 162,756,681 8,105,677,907 5,185,468,782
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 681,386,859 (620,211,733) 61,175,125
Local Individuals 5,678,237,919 (5,927,600,290) -249,362,371
Local Corporates 4,047,977,332 (3,859,790,087) 188,187,245
