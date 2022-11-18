AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 17, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
242,126,295            162,756,681         8,105,677,907          5,185,468,782
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      681,386,859       (620,211,733)        61,175,125
Local Individuals           5,678,237,919     (5,927,600,290)      -249,362,371
Local Corporates            4,047,977,332     (3,859,790,087)       188,187,245
===============================================================================

