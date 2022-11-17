AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 918.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.98%

Indus Motor Company increases prices of some Toyota vehicles

  • Rates revised by up to Rs700,000
BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 07:31pm
Follow us

In a surprise development, Indus Motor Company, the assemblers of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, notified a hike in prices of some of its Corolla variants and the Hilux model with the increase in the range of Rs190,000-Rs700,000.

The price of Corolla Altis X Automatic 1.6 has been hiked from Rs4,789,000 to Rs4,979,000, an increase of Rs190,000. Corolla Altis X Automatic 1.6 SE is now priced at Rs5,479,000 after an upward price revision of Rs200,000.

IMC registers huge decline in sales, profits in Q1 FY2023

The price of Hilux Revo G 2.8 has been jacked up by Rs670,000 to Rs9,839,000. The cost of the Hilux E has risen from Rs8,449,000 to Rs9,069,000, a surge of Rs620,000.

The biggest increase was seen in the price of Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8, which will now be available at Rs10,309,000 after an increase of Rs700,000.

A notification to dealers said reasons for the price increase are higher raw material cost and significant surge in the vendor’s cost of production.

“Due to economic uncertainties and spike in raw material cost, the vendors’ cost of production has significantly increased,” the company stated in the notice.

“In addition, uncertainties in forex fluctuations, increase in utilities and overheads have also impacted the cost of manufacturing for IMC. Thus, this situation has made it extremely difficult for IMC to hold the current retail selling prices and therefore, we are compelled to pass on some impact to the market,” it added.

Also read:

Pakistan Toyota Automobiles auto sector IMC Indus Motor Company Autos Pakistan auto sector Indus Motors Pakistan's auto sector

Comments

1000 characters
waqar Nov 17, 2022 07:41pm
can imc explain this increase in prices as last time they increse the prices $ was at 240 now it's 222 so what's the reason behind this increse ???
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Indus Motor Company increases prices of some Toyota vehicles

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $3mn, stand at $7.96bn

Govt wants me out of the way because I will not stop exposing its corrupt practices: Imran Khan

Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland blast: Blinken

PTI long march protesters have no right to block motorways: IHC

Monetary policy: market expects no change in key interest rate

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

Prime International set to acquire Eni’s business in Pakistan

KSE-100 falls 0.38% over delayed IMF review

US says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

Read more stories