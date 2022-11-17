AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ECP issues candidate list for Balochistan LG elections, polling on Dec 11

BR Web Desk Published 17 Nov, 2022 06:16pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday published the list of candidates in the local government (LG) elections in the Lasbela and Hub districts, where the polling will be held on December 11, Aaj News reported.

The lists were prepared after thorough scrutiny of the nomination papers.

According to the ECP, local government elections will be held on the old delimitations, despite Hub being classified as a separate district.

A total of 475 candidates in Lasbela and 586 candidates in Hub will contest for various seats of local bodies.

The local bodies elections were earlier postponed due to flooding in Lasbela and Hub districts.

LG polls in Balochistan to be held on May 29

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECP published the list of candidates who submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming elections on the reserved seats of the local government in Balochistan.

Separately, the polls on the reserved LG seats are set be held on December 14, the ECP notification read.

