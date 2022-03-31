Pakistan
LG polls in Balochistan to be held on May 29
31 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced the schedule of Local Government elections in Balochistan saying the polls in the province will be held on May 29.
According to the notification issued by the Election Commission Local Government polls in Balochistan would take place on May 29. However, the schedule for LG elections in provincial capital Quetta and Lasbela would be announced later, the ECP concluded.
