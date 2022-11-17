‘Winter Family Festival’ opens in Lahore today

LAHORE: After about 15 years, Punjab’s biggest ‘winter family festival’ is being held here at Jilani Park with grand opening ceremony today.

The festival will continue for a month and children, women and citizens will enjoy this event which contains the best food courts and restaurants for the traditional cuisine of Lahore, Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said this at a news conference here.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and DG PHA Zeeshan Javed were also present.

Mian Aslam Iqbal maintained that 20 to 25 thousand people will participate in the festival on daily basis and the number of participants may increase to 100,000 on weekends for which security and other arrangements have been completed and it will be the best event in the history of the province. The purpose of organizing the mega event is to attract people to the parks and grounds, he added.

He further said that steps are being taken to beautify the entrance and exit points of Lahore. The work on improving Shahdara, Babusabu interchange and Gajumata entrances are in full swing. The underpass is designed to improve the flow of traffic on the Gulshan Ravi Bund Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022