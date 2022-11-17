UK inflation hits 41-year high as Hunt readies tough budget

LONDON: Surging household energy bills and food prices pushed British inflation to a 41-year high, data showed a day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces “tough but necessary” tax hikes and spending cuts to control price growth.

Consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the most since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll - many of whom think inflation is probably peaking around now - had forecast inflation would rise to 10.7%.

Inflation would have risen to around 13.8% in October had the government not intervened to limit the price of household energy bills to 2,500 pounds ($2,960) a year on average, the ONS said.

In response to the data, Hunt - who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday - said “tough but necessary” decisions were required to tackle rising prices.