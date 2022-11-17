AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
Pakistan

IK ‘disrespected’ PM’s office by selling gifts: PPP

Naveed Butt Published 17 Nov, 2022 07:09am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has disrespected the office of the prime minister by selling the watch and other items that were given to him as a gift by the Saudi crown prince and reflects Khan’s poor mentality.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Imran Khan became “Khain Sahib” as the buyer of Toshakhana’s gifts came forward. “The self-proclaimed “Sadiq and Amin” (true and honest) turned out to be a merchant of government revenue and profitable business,” he said.

The PPP leader in a statement on Wednesday said the truth about Imran Khan’s honesty and trustworthiness stand exposed. He claimed that the PTI tsunami would soon go into anonymity, adding the so-called Sadiq and Amin did not disclose the income from gifts even in his assets.

He said that people should no longer be deceived, adding that is why the “long march” is changing into “Furlong March”. He said “we demanded that the money received from the sale of watches in Dubai be traced.” “Who is the beneficiary? If there is no bank transaction of the money received, then it is money laundering,” he said.

He has said that a case of money laundering could also be made against the person who is facing the prohibited foreign funding case in the Election Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Imran Khan PTI chairman PM’s office Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Toshakhana’s gifts

