KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
224,462,266 127,591,732 7,552,723,177 3,776,979,892
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 646,596,678 (497,640,237) 148,956,440
Local Individuals 7,068,648,868 (6,477,416,986) 591,231,882
Local Corporates 2,560,791,358 (3,300,979,681) (740,188,322)
===============================================================================
