WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 16, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Nov-22 14-Nov-22 11-Nov-22 10-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108059 0.10858 0.107485 0.107321 Euro 0.790595 0.788506 0.787412 0.774627 Japanese yen 0.0054131 0.0054737 0.0053625 0.0053182 U.K. pound 0.902147 0.89919 0.898366 0.885172 U.S. dollar 0.759895 0.76413 0.763884 0.778207 Algerian dinar 0.0054959 0.0054868 0.0054546 0.0055402 Australian dollar 0.508826 0.510592 0.505768 0.499531 Botswana pula 0.0587399 0.0589908 0.0586663 0.0587546 Brazilian real 0.144156 0.144007 0.146671 Brunei dollar 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 0.55503 Canadian dollar 0.57178 0.575053 0.581707 Chilean peso 0.0008455 0.000861 0.0008549 0.0008604 Czech koruna 0.0325033 0.0324554 0.0324298 0.031796 Danish krone 0.106281 0.106007 0.105858 0.104143 Indian rupee 0.0093321 0.0094066 0.0094718 0.0095203 Israeli New Shekel 0.221221 0.22226 0.221351 0.218413 Korean won 0.0005755 0.0005728 0.0005575 0.0005687 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46799 2.48175 2.51725 Malaysian ringgit 0.165562 0.166622 0.164559 0.165372 Mauritian rupee 0.0172998 0.0173751 0.0173925 0.0176246 Mexican peso 0.0392066 0.0393851 0.0391028 0.0401262 New Zealand dollar 0.462776 0.466883 0.458712 0.458286 Norwegian krone 0.0763345 0.0764482 0.0767198 0.07476 Omani rial 1.97632 1.98733 2.02395 Peruvian sol 0.198166 0.201295 Philippine peso 0.0132589 0.0133237 0.0131421 0.0133996 Polish zloty 0.168331 0.168374 0.164428 Qatari riyal 0.208762 0.209926 0.213793 Russian ruble 0.0125995 0.0126515 0.0126853 0.0127068 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202639 0.203768 0.207522 Singapore dollar 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 0.55503 South African rand 0.0440902 0.0441368 0.0442359 0.0436947 Swedish krona 0.0732938 0.0735462 0.0724631 0.0714404 Swiss franc 0.808012 0.806597 0.79779 0.786346 Thai baht 0.0212897 0.0213385 0.0212166 0.0210988 Trinidadian dollar 0.112439 0.113107 0.113299 0.115107 U.A.E. dirham 0.206915 0.208068 0.211901 Uruguayan peso 0.0191356 0.0191756 0.0191076 0.019428 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

