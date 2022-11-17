WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
November 16, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 15-Nov-22 14-Nov-22 11-Nov-22 10-Nov-22
Chinese yuan 0.108059 0.10858 0.107485 0.107321
Euro 0.790595 0.788506 0.787412 0.774627
Japanese yen 0.0054131 0.0054737 0.0053625 0.0053182
U.K. pound 0.902147 0.89919 0.898366 0.885172
U.S. dollar 0.759895 0.76413 0.763884 0.778207
Algerian dinar 0.0054959 0.0054868 0.0054546 0.0055402
Australian dollar 0.508826 0.510592 0.505768 0.499531
Botswana pula 0.0587399 0.0589908 0.0586663 0.0587546
Brazilian real 0.144156 0.144007 0.146671
Brunei dollar 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 0.55503
Canadian dollar 0.57178 0.575053 0.581707
Chilean peso 0.0008455 0.000861 0.0008549 0.0008604
Czech koruna 0.0325033 0.0324554 0.0324298 0.031796
Danish krone 0.106281 0.106007 0.105858 0.104143
Indian rupee 0.0093321 0.0094066 0.0094718 0.0095203
Israeli New Shekel 0.221221 0.22226 0.221351 0.218413
Korean won 0.0005755 0.0005728 0.0005575 0.0005687
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46799 2.48175 2.51725
Malaysian ringgit 0.165562 0.166622 0.164559 0.165372
Mauritian rupee 0.0172998 0.0173751 0.0173925 0.0176246
Mexican peso 0.0392066 0.0393851 0.0391028 0.0401262
New Zealand dollar 0.462776 0.466883 0.458712 0.458286
Norwegian krone 0.0763345 0.0764482 0.0767198 0.07476
Omani rial 1.97632 1.98733 2.02395
Peruvian sol 0.198166 0.201295
Philippine peso 0.0132589 0.0133237 0.0131421 0.0133996
Polish zloty 0.168331 0.168374 0.164428
Qatari riyal 0.208762 0.209926 0.213793
Russian ruble 0.0125995 0.0126515 0.0126853 0.0127068
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202639 0.203768 0.207522
Singapore dollar 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 0.55503
South African rand 0.0440902 0.0441368 0.0442359 0.0436947
Swedish krona 0.0732938 0.0735462 0.0724631 0.0714404
Swiss franc 0.808012 0.806597 0.79779 0.786346
Thai baht 0.0212897 0.0213385 0.0212166 0.0210988
Trinidadian dollar 0.112439 0.113107 0.113299 0.115107
U.A.E. dirham 0.206915 0.208068 0.211901
Uruguayan peso 0.0191356 0.0191756 0.0191076 0.019428
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
