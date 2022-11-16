AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief: ‘No indication of deliberate attack’ on Poland

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:33pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday a deadly explosion in Poland was probably the result of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire but that Russia bears “ultimate responsibility” for the war.

“An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we need to await its outcome…. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting of NATO ambassadors.

“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks.

“But let me be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault,” he continued.

Coming months ‘will be difficult’ for Ukraine: NATO chief

“Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

Russia launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukraine on Tuesday. It insists it is not to blame for the blast on Polish territory which triggered fears the conflict could spread.

Poland called the emergency meeting of NATO in Brussels, triggering concern that the NATO allies might be coming closer to open confrontation with Russia.

But Warsaw’s own President Andrzej Duda has also said of the explosion, which killed two in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, that “very likely that it was a rocket used in anti-missile defence, meaning that it was used by Ukraine’s defence forces”.

Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia’s war

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief: ‘No indication of deliberate attack’ on Poland

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Read more stories