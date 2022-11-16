FBR suspends POS invoicing prize scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the computerized ballot of its flagship initiative of Point of Sale (POS) Invoicing Prize Scheme till January 31, 2023.

According to an announcement of the FBR on Tuesday, the FBR has suspended SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS Prize Scheme till 31st January, 2023 to make it more inclusive and participatory for the public. All invoices verified during intervening period will be included in the next prize draw.

The new scheme will be launched after discussions with Tier-1 retailers, card acquirers, issuers, and other stakeholders. A new scheme would be launched very soon, FBR added.

Through S.R.O. No. 2042(I) 2022, the FBR has amended Sales Tax Rules, 2006 here on Tuesday.

The amended rules revealed, these rules shall not have effect during the period commencing on November 15, 2022 and ending on January 31, 2023. Provided that all invoices verified during such period shall be included in the next prize draw or schemes, it added.

Every month, the FBR distributes prizes of Rs54 million among the 1,017 lucky draw winners during a monthly ceremony. So far, 10 computerized ballot of the POS Invoicing Prize Scheme have been held by the FBR.

