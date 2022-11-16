AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: GENERAL NADEEM RAZA, NI(M) CHAIRMAN JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF COMMITTEE JOINT STAFF HEADQUARTERS

Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
TEXT: It is with immense pleasure that I warmly welcome the delegates, exhibitors and visitors joining us in the 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022).

IDEAS is a platform of international recognition for latest technological demonstration of public and private defence industry. Besides the participation of large number of foreign delegates, national and international defence manufacturers, it also serves as global rendezvous for sharing of common views on contemporary defence and security issues. IDEAS 2022 will certainly provide enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegations, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad. I am confident that event will be of great value to all the participants.

Pakistan’s defence industry is indeed the Force behind Pakistan Armed Forces and playing a vital role in equipping them with modern and technologically advanced equipment. Through superior R&D, well trained human resource and by using innovative and cost effective technologies, these industries are not only meeting the country’s prime defence requirements but also exploring new avenues of collaboration in the international defence market. The joint venture and development of Main Battle Tanks (Al-Khalid and Al-Zarrar), Aircrafts (JF-17, K-8, Super Mushshak, UAVs), Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPV), Fleet Tanker, Fast Attack Missile Crafts (FAC(M)), different variants of APCs, air-launched munitions, small arms and high grade explosives is a testimony to this reality. These military hardware certainly have validation by Pakistan’s Armed Forces and meet our stringent standards of safety, quality and precision.

The efforts of Armed Forces of Pakistan towards supporting and promoting IDEAS are indeed commendable. I would also like to compliment the initiatives of Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for organizing this mega event at par with international standards.

General Nadeem Raza IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN CHIEFS OF STAFF COMMITTEE JOINT STAFF HEADQUARTERS

