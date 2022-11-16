COAS visits PMA, Kakul

ISLAMABAD: As part of his farewell visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, and Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad.

Upon his arrival at PMA, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps. The COAS laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

Later on, the COAS visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment.

