POF a key participant at IDEAS 2022

KARACHI: The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) kicked off on Tuesday at the Expo Centre, Karachi. The IDEAS is a premier defence industry show and the region’s best platform for international defence systems promotion.

The POF has always been a key participant at the annual event. This year again POF is participating with great enthusiasm to present its top-grade, innovative product range to the participants and observers arriving at IDEAS 2022 from around the globe.

Chief Guest Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister visited the POF Stall. He was accompanied with Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh and Muhammad Israr Tareen, Federal Minister for Defence Production. Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M), Chairman POF Board welcomed the honourable chief guest. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister inaugurated the indigenously produced Assault Rifles BW-20, CW-39 and CW-56.

The chief guest was briefed that BW20 is a Battle Rifle of 7.62 x 51 mm calibre available with multiple barrel length option i.e. 12” and 16”. In comparison with G3A3, it has reduced length, weight, recoil and improved service life. Moreover, it is equipped with a polymer magazine, an in-line but stock and is able to take modern accessories.

Whereas, CW-39 is a combat weapon chambered in 7.62x39 mm, designed by POF to meet the requirements of Military and Law Enforcement Agencies. The weapon features improved accuracy due to free floating barrel, reduced recoil felt, adjustable stock, smooth control and ease of conversion training for troops trained on G3A3.

CW-56 is a 5.56x45 mm, roller-delayed blowback operated, magazine fed weapon developed by POF. It is a shorter and lighter weapon with great manoeuvrability which makes it beneficial for non-infantry troops as well as for close quarter battles.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited different departments at POF Stall and congratulated POF management on producing modern and international standard weapons with bright prospects for induction in the Pakistan Armed Forces arsenal as main assault and combat weapons. The chief guest also expressed satisfaction over POF’s role in catering to overall needs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

