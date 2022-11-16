KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
260,029,025 148,568,473 8,753,683,680 4,189,823,189
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 689,818,625 (607,237,832) 82,580,793
Local Individuals 8,596,003,799 (8,401,435,336) 194,568,462
Local Corporates 3,144,273,052 (3,421,422,308) (277,149,255)
