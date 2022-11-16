KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== SG.Allied Businsses Ltd 30.6.2022 Nil (10.793) (7.2) 12.11.2022 14.11.2022 to Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 16.11.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

