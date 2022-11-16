KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 12-11-2022 16-11-2022 10% (ii) 10-11-2022 Matco Foods Limited 12-11-2022 16-11-2022 5% (i) 10-11-2022 Power Holding Limited Sukuk (PESC2) 14-11-2022 20-11-2022 The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCS2) 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 At-Tahur Limited 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. # 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 21-11-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Dandot Cement Company Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 100% (F) 16-11-2022 25-11-2022 Faysal Bank Limited # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Karam Ceramics Limited 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Hira Textile Mills Limited 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Quice Food Industries Limited 20-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Frontier Ceramics Limited 20-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 27-11-2022 Oilboy Energy Limited 21-11-2022 27-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Bawany Air Products Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Nishat Mills Limited # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022 Hallmark Company Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Hinopak Motors Limited # 22-11-2022 29-11-2022 29-11-2022 ZIL Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022 Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited 26-11-2022 02-12-2022 02-12-2022 Sana Industries Limited 27-11-2022 03-12-2022 03-12-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare # 29-11-2022 05-12-2022 05-12-2022 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 06-12-2022 Bank Alfalah Limited # 02-12-2022 06-12-2022 06-12-2022 Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 EFU General Insurance Limited 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022 EFU Life Assurance Limited 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022 Summit Bank Limited 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

