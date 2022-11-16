Extended cold spell likely this winter

LAHORE: An extended cold spell is likely this winter due to frequent occurrences of westerly winds at low latitudes in the recent past. They have also kept dryness as well as pollution under control, saving the population from seasonal diseases in the country.

Sources said the weather would get cold from 10th of December onwards after staying moderate for the next 25 days. Thick fog will also prevail by the middle of December that would continue till second week of January. Green pastures in the open fields by then will also play due role in creating moisture to bring rains.

It may be noted that the weather has taken a pleasant turn over the last one week with a few showers and strong cold winds. This spell is continuing despite the fact that the latest spell of westerly winds is over. However, another one is expected in a week time that would add to the coldness to the season, followed by formal start of winter by early part of December.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources said the cold spell during the winter season is likely to extend for about three weeks. They said above normal rains are expected from January onwards until the end of February that would enhance coldness of weather this winter. Also, they pointed out that the low-latitude westerly winds also kept blowing from September onwards, which has dropped the temperature considerably. The city temperature was recorded at 13 degrees on Tuesday. It would also bring an end to the germination of dengue mosquito soon, they added.

According to sources, the weather has taken a pleasant turn due to repeated occurrence of westerly winds, even extending to the southern Punjab and bringing rains in Bahawalnagar (2 millimeter), Multan (1.2 millimeter) and Bahawalpur City (1.2 millimeter). In the northern side, Murree topped with 32 millimeter, followed by Islamabad with 14 millimeter. They said there would be another repeat of the westerly winds in next 10 days that would reduce pollution level further. It would remain under control and the people would be safe from throat itching, they added.

There would also be no return to hot temperatures, which would stay below 15 degrees on the minimum side. This is for the second consecutive year that westerly winds are occurring repeatedly. However, there was a gap before the previous year that led to high pollution and smog in plain areas.

