COAS visits PMA, Baloch Regimental Centre as part of 'farewell visits': ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad "as part of his farewell visits," the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA.

Upon his arrival at PMA, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

"While addressing COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders," according to the ISPR press release.

"COAS also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence."

Later on, COAS visited Baloch Regimental Centre and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument.

During the visit, COAS interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment and "paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices."

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff.