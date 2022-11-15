AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS visits PMA, Baloch Regimental Centre as part of 'farewell visits': ISPR

  • Army chief advises cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 08:36pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad "as part of his farewell visits," the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA.

Upon his arrival at PMA, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

"While addressing COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders," according to the ISPR press release.

"COAS also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence."

Later on, COAS visited Baloch Regimental Centre and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument.

During the visit, COAS interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment and "paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices."

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff.

COAS Bajwa ISPR PMA Kakul Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad

Comments

1000 characters

COAS visits PMA, Baloch Regimental Centre as part of 'farewell visits': ISPR

Early election only option to end economic crisis, says Imran Khan

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar, settles at 221.91

TPL REIT and TASC Towers submit bid to acquire Telecom Tower Infrastructure Company

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

IDEAS highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in global defence market: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 extends losses, falls 0.13%

Meta’s India public policy chief, WhatsApp’s India boss quit

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Covid-19

Read more stories