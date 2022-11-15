AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IDEAS highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in global defence market: PM Shehbaz

  • Premier says the exhibition reflects Pakistan's desire for peace and stability
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 07:11pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) has evolved into a platform that highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market.

In a Twitter post, the premier said that "Arms for Peace, the theme of IDEAS’22, reflects Pakistan's desire for peace and stability."

"Good to see that our defence sector is catering to the demands of the tech era," he wrote.

The 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022 commenced at Expo Center in Karachi on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the exhibition. Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and high civil and military officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition will continue till Friday during which around three hundred exhibitors from thirty-two countries will display their latest and innovative products whereas over five hundred national and international delegates are taking part in the exhibition. Apart from the six halls of the expo centre, three marquees have also been set up, one of which has been named after Kashmir.

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities.

The other highlights include an international seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the defence market and a paradigm shift in military strategy and national security. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt-Gen Humayaun Aziz (retd) will be the chief guest.

To specially mark the 11th edition of IDEAS 2022, the Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs 20. New inventions in Pakistan's defence industry will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif IDEAS 2022 Pakistan defence industry

Comments

1000 characters

IDEAS highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in global defence market: PM Shehbaz

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar, settles at 221.91

TPL REIT and TASC Towers submit bid to acquire Telecom Tower Infrastructure Company

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

KSE-100 extends losses, falls 0.13%

Meta’s India public policy chief, WhatsApp’s India boss quit

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Covid-19

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

Read more stories