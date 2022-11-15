IDEAS highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in global defence market: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) has evolved into a platform that highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market.

In a Twitter post, the premier said that "Arms for Peace, the theme of IDEAS’22, reflects Pakistan's desire for peace and stability."

"Good to see that our defence sector is catering to the demands of the tech era," he wrote.

The 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022 commenced at Expo Center in Karachi on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the exhibition. Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and high civil and military officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition will continue till Friday during which around three hundred exhibitors from thirty-two countries will display their latest and innovative products whereas over five hundred national and international delegates are taking part in the exhibition. Apart from the six halls of the expo centre, three marquees have also been set up, one of which has been named after Kashmir.

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities.

The other highlights include an international seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the defence market and a paradigm shift in military strategy and national security. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt-Gen Humayaun Aziz (retd) will be the chief guest.

To specially mark the 11th edition of IDEAS 2022, the Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs 20. New inventions in Pakistan's defence industry will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign.