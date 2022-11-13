IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

KARACHI: The 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) is scheduled from 15 – 18 November 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The event as per its traditions will showcase a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s advance defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, IDEAS Karachi Show, networking, and business expansions through B2B and B2G engagements.

IDEAS 2022 will bring together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations. A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also be witnessing IDEAS 2022.

This was briefed to national and international media during Curtain Raiser of IDEAS 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday by officials of Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production.

Director Coordination Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Media Commodore Mohammad Tahir SI(M), Director EPS from DEPO Air Commodore Abdul Basit, DIGP Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, and Badar Expo Solutions CEO Zohair Naseer were also present during the brief.

The exhibition will start on 15 November after a grand inauguration ceremony and will continue till 18 November. The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities.

The other highlights of the day include an international seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence market, a paradigm shift in military strategy and national security. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt-Gen Humayaun Aziz (retd) will be the chief guest.

To specially mark the 11th edition of IDEAS 2022, Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs 20. New inventions of Pakistan defence industry will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign.

