AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: The 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) is scheduled from 15 – 18 November 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The event as per its traditions will showcase a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s advance defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, IDEAS Karachi Show, networking, and business expansions through B2B and B2G engagements.

IDEAS 2022 will bring together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations. A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also be witnessing IDEAS 2022.

This was briefed to national and international media during Curtain Raiser of IDEAS 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday by officials of Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production.

Director Coordination Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Media Commodore Mohammad Tahir SI(M), Director EPS from DEPO Air Commodore Abdul Basit, DIGP Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, and Badar Expo Solutions CEO Zohair Naseer were also present during the brief.

The exhibition will start on 15 November after a grand inauguration ceremony and will continue till 18 November. The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities.

The other highlights of the day include an international seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence market, a paradigm shift in military strategy and national security. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt-Gen Humayaun Aziz (retd) will be the chief guest.

To specially mark the 11th edition of IDEAS 2022, Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs 20. New inventions of Pakistan defence industry will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

B2B Expo Centre Karachi IDEAS

Comments

1000 characters

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across globe

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories