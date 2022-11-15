AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
GGGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
MLCF 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
TRG 142.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-2.78%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.06%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,321 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 16,349 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.75%)
KSE100 42,862 Increased By 11.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,749 Increased By 20 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB will probably keep raising rates beyond 2% level

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 12:04pm
Follow us

TOKYO: The European Central Bank (ECB) will probably continue to raise interest rates beyond 2%, but “jumbo” rate hikes will not become a new habit, France’s central bank chief said in a speech in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The ECB has increased rates at its fastest pace on record recently, hiking them by a combined 200 basis points to 1.5% in just three months.

Despite that rapid pace, markets still expect the bank to hike rates further to tame sharp, broad-based inflation. “We are clearly approaching what I would call the ‘normalisation range’ which can be estimated at around 2%.

We should reach this level by December,“ French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a speech at a business conference in the Japanese capital.

Inflation surge puts focus on ECB’s balance sheet

“Beyond this level, we will probably continue to raise rates, but we may do so in a more flexible and possibly less rapid manner.

Jumbo rate hikes will not become a new habit.“ Signs of peaking headline and core inflation in the United States were “good news” for everyone, he said, given that the world’s top economy had been at the forefront of the global inflation cycle.

Data released last week showed US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, bringing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months.

“US monetary tightening has had strong spillovers on the rest of the world through the high level of the dollar,” the central banker said.

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB will probably keep raising rates beyond 2% level

Russia ready to offer coal, not LNG

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Read more stories