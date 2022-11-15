AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
FNEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
GGGL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.03%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.16%)
PAEL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PRL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.98%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
TPLP 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.78%)
TREET 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
TRG 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.96%)
UNITY 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 25.8 (0.6%)
BR30 16,504 Increased By 30.3 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,021 Increased By 169.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,808 Increased By 78.9 (0.5%)
Indian shares edge higher as inflation eases

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 10:47am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, as data showing annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low in October strengthened bets of smaller interest rate hikes from the country’s central bank.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 18,354.85 as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.16% to 61,722.74.

India’s annual retail inflation eased to 6.77% last month, helped by a slower rise in food prices, data showed on Monday.

Although, that was slightly higher than the 6.73% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and the central bank’s tolerance limit.

More than 1,000 corporations reported their quarterly results on Monday as the country’s month-long earnings season drew to a close.

A bulk of them defied a global slowdown to report profit growth and signal better times ahead.

In early trading, Nifty’s bank and auto indexes were among the top-performing sectors, gaining 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres rose over 5% on a rise in quarterly profit, while low-cost carrier SpiceJet fell nearly 2% after reporting a bigger quarterly loss on a surge in fuel costs and depreciating rupee.

Indian shares close down as investors eye inflation data

Globally, investors will get another look at US inflation when the producer price index data is released at 1330 GMT.

Foreign institutional investors bought net 10.89 billion rupees ($134.50 million) worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors purchased 471.8 million rupees of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

