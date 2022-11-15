AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Assets beyond means’ case: Dar granted exemption from appearing in court

Fazal Sher Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday granted a permanent exemption to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and sought arguments over his acquittal plea in the assets beyond means case against him and others.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case approved Dar’s application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance before the court.

The finance minister appeared before the court along with his counsel. The court allowed Dar to go after marking his attendance. Dar has filed through his counsel three applications before the court including seeking a permanent exemption from appearance before the court, acquittal in the case, and to cancel the order to confiscate his assets.

The court, after granting permanent exemption to Dar, sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the defense counsel over his acquittal application and plea seeking the cancellation of confiscation of his assets during the next hearing to be held on November 16.

A reference against the PML-N leader was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case. The court on December 11, 2017, declared Dar the main accused as a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings.

The other co-accused of the case includes former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed; and Naeem Mehmood, and Mansoor Rizvi - two directors of Dar’s companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Supreme Court accountability court Ishaq Dar NBP Muhammad Bashir

Comments

1000 characters

‘Assets beyond means’ case: Dar granted exemption from appearing in court

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories