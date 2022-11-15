‘Harbah-NG’ to be displayed at IDEAS 2022

KARACHI: The first indigenous anti-ship cruise missile ‘Harbah-NG’ will be displayed for exports in the IDEAS 2022.

GIDS, Pakistan’s elite and largest state-owned defence conglomerate is going to launch its first indigenous anti-ship cruise missile in the exhibition for exports, which is said to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Harbah-NG is all-weather, ship-launched subsonic anti-ship cruise missile with a range of 290 km that can target enemy’s ships and land-based installations with the accuracy of less than 10m radius.

It has been designed to maintain a low-altitude, terrain-following flight profile which makes it capable of successfully evading enemy’s countermeasures during the operational mode.

The missile has an exceptional modular design, facilitating variations to the warhead, guidance & range capabilities. It is offered in both air and ground launched variants.

