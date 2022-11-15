Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
GlaxoSmithKline - - - 05.12.2022 29.11.2022 to
Consumer Healthcare 10:00.A.M. 05.12.2022
EOGM
Bank AlFalah Limited - - - 06.12.2022 02.12.2022 to
11:00.A.M. 06.12.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
