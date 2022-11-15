Chamber head calls for implementation of Hyderabad master plan

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has said that proper planning is meant for improvement of the infrastructure of big cities around the world and following these practices often leads to success.

He further stated that the Hyderabad Master Plan, on which engineers and government officials have been working for a long time, is now almost ready for implementation.

He said that the master plan of Hyderabad 2007-2035 covers the basic facilities, roads, inner bypasses and bridges, clean water supply, filter water plants, sewerage plants, communication system and institutional development and Determining and dividing the Hyderabad development corporation measurements into different zones of Hyderabad. There have been further more things included in this master plan.

He said that the master plan is a dynamic long-term plan that will provide a conceptual framework for future development and leadership. Master plan will strengthen the relationship between the buildings and their surroundings. The master plan will also play an important role in beautifying the urban environment, apart from this the master plan will help to highlight the true potential of the businessmen and industrialists involved in the real estate business and this master plan will solve the traffic problems of Hyderabad indefinitely.

President Chamber Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani mentioned that several letters have been written to the secretary and officers of the relevant department from the platform of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry for the implantation of Master Plan Hyderabad 2007-2035. Chief Ministers of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah are requested to issue the notification of Hyderabad Master Plan 2007-2035 as soon as possible for permanent solution to the problems of Hyderabad district and all relevant institutions should also be directed for the implementation of this Master plan 2007-2035 at the earliest hour.

