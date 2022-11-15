AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab ACE retrieved state land worth Rs680m in October

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab seized over Rs16 million during various raids and retrieved state land worth about Rs680 million during the month of October, 2022.

This was disclosed during a meeting of regional directors presided over by ACE Director General Nadeem Sarwar on Monday and held to review the monthly performance of all regions of Punjab.

It was told that the anti-graft watchdog seized Rs16.67 million during various raids and retrieved government properties worth Rs681.7 million.

In October, the ACE Punjab submitted challans of 149 cases to relevant courts out of which 79 had been decided. Similarly, permanent prosecutors have been deputed to the anti-corruption courts to provide legal assistance during the same period.

It was further informed that actions under section 182 of CrPC were carried out in different regions on the submission of more than 20 false applications including 11 from Gujranwala. However, the ACE was working on to devise a counter strategy against touts and the people who submit false applications.

The ACE DG said 735 writ petitions were filed in the Lahore High Court out of which 674 are pending while 16 cases have been decided. He directed the regional directors to further improve the prosecution system for early disposal of pending cases in the high court.

According to Nadeem, they were also working on to further strengthen the ACE’s trap-raid system. The regional directors were given a deadline to complete pending inquiries by December 31, 2022, otherwise action would be taken against the negligent officers. The meeting decided that reports of high-profile cases of all anti-corruption regions will be sent to the ACE DG daily.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Anti Corruption Establishment ACE Nadeem Sarwar

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab ACE retrieved state land worth Rs680m in October

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories