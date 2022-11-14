Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan’s ‘abiding commitment to counterterrorism’: FO

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Monday that the "proactive investigation, prosecution, and judgment" in the last year’s terrorist attack on Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project "have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism."

"We have noted the judgment passed by the relevant Court and details released by the local police," Baloch said in response to a question regarding the verdict, adding that specific queries regarding the issue "may be directed to the relevant authorities."

"We again extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and remain committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan," She noted.

The spokesperson reiterated that the "Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces."

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Friday sentenced two militants to death in the terrorist attack that killed nine Chinese nationals at the Dasu hydropower project.

In July 2021, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals were killed in a deliberate bombing near a hydropower plant site in the remote upper Kohistan region.

Besides the loss of precious lives, there were 26 Chinese nationals who sustained injuries, including 12 who were seriously injured and fourteen Chinese workers who suffered minor injuries.

Consequently, the pace of implementation of the project was adversely affected.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Chinese contractor demobilized from the site and raised several demands as preconditions to resume work, which inter-alia included payment of $37 million as compensation for the deceased and injured Chinese workers.

The project is Pakistan’s flagship project, which upon completion will enhance the generation capacity of the country by 4,320 MW.