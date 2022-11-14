AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.89%)
GGGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
GGL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
OGDC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.36%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.39%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.21 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.58%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,316 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,355 Decreased By -22.2 (-0.14%)
KSE100 42,842 Decreased By -250.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,720 Decreased By -78.9 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 16,203 new COVID cases for Nov 13 vs 14,878 a day earlier

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 09:55am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China reported 16,203 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 13, of which 1,794 were symptomatic and 14,409 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 14,878 new cases a day earlier – 1,711 symptomatic and 13,167 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 16,072 new local cases, of which 1,747 were symptomatic and 14,325 were asymptomatic, up from 14,761 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 273,762 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 237 symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic cases, compared with 161 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 189 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3,876 asymptomatic cases, compared with 189 symptomatic and 3,464 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities

Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 224 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,757 asymptomatic cases, versus 241 symptomatic and 2,401 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local authorities.

The city of Chongqing reported 150 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,147 asymptomatic cases, compared with 158 symptomatic and 1,662 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local authorities said.

US China China COVID

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 16,203 new COVID cases for Nov 13 vs 14,878 a day earlier

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories