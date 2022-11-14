Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine’s army last week after Russia pulled out.

Ukraine’s Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat

Kherson recapture

Residents held flowers and kissed Ukrainian soldiers who were moving into the right bank of the Dnipro River.

Zelenskiy urged residents of Kherson region to be cautious about the presence of Russian mines. * Utility companies were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in Kherson still without power and water, officials said.

Zelenskiy said investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of servicemen and civilians in areas of Kherson region freed from Russian occupation. * Reuters was unable to verify his allegations. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.

Battle

The Ukraine Armed Forces’ southern command said Russian forces continued to “inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro”.

Zelenskiy said that fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region was “just as intense as they have been in previous days”.

Diplomacy

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. She was speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world’s most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the “irresponsibility” of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, a senior US official said.