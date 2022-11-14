Gas Engineering Lab opened at UET, Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Gas Engineering Laboratory was inaugurated at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar with a grant of Rs2.0 million by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

According to details, the lab was established as part of funding by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to sponsor a Chair on Gas Engineering at Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Peshawar.

The project is sponsored by SNGPL through annual grant of Rs. 2.0 million whereas UET Peshawar provides expertise for research to find solutions to the technical problems faced by SNGPL, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain inaugurated a well equipped Gas Engineering Lab at the Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Chairman Department of Industrial Engineering, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar, Senior Faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the department of Chemical UET Peshawar arranged an interactive session of students with the Vice Chancellor and other faculty members. The opening ceremony of Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE-2022) was also held. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain in his address said, you owe a huge service to your parents and this country who have given you all opportunities to become successful in your career.

The department of Chemical Engineering has produced eminent graduates who are serving the needs of the country. We provide you with the best facilities in our limited resource, he added. He assured the full cooperation of the university and urged the students to work hard with dedication to achieve their career goals. He said, all our disciplines are accredited under the PEC’s Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which makes our graduates at par with international standards.

Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering and Prof. Dr. Muddasar Habib, Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering also spoke on the occasion. They urged the students to learn good human practices besides getting technical education. “Engineering education will make you good engineers but learning soft skills will make you good human beings.”

