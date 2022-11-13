'Good luck': Support, well wishes for Pakistan team flood Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with others, took to Twitter to send their wishes for the green shirts ahead of the T20 World Cup final match.

The premier noted that the team "have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final," adding: "I know you have the passion, motivation, and determination to win."

"Believe in yourself & play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you," he wrote.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan said: "My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it."

"Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success," added the former Pakistan skipper.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka shared a photo of herself wearing her "lucky" Pakistan team jersey, saying that she is "hopeful for a win".

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Coach Waqar Younis said that the team has "already won the hearts of the nation".

"Let’s go and repeat the History. Lots of Prayers and Best Wishes," he wrote.

Highlighting the significance of the day, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, encouraging the team to "put up a good fight".

"This day has a special spot in our nation’s heart & life-long memory for the entire team," he said, adding: "You guys have created another opportunity for the entire nation & yourselves for times to come."

"Wishing you all the best boys," he wrote.