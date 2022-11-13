AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
'Good luck': Support, well wishes for Pakistan team flood Twitter

BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 02:23pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with others, took to Twitter to send their wishes for the green shirts ahead of the T20 World Cup final match.

The premier noted that the team "have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final," adding: "I know you have the passion, motivation, and determination to win."

"Believe in yourself & play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you," he wrote.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan said: "My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it."

"Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success," added the former Pakistan skipper.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka shared a photo of herself wearing her "lucky" Pakistan team jersey, saying that she is "hopeful for a win".

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Coach Waqar Younis said that the team has "already won the hearts of the nation".

"Let’s go and repeat the History. Lots of Prayers and Best Wishes," he wrote.

Highlighting the significance of the day, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, encouraging the team to "put up a good fight".

"This day has a special spot in our nation’s heart & life-long memory for the entire team," he said, adding: "You guys have created another opportunity for the entire nation & yourselves for times to come."

"Wishing you all the best boys," he wrote.

